David Te Hawato DAVIS

David Te Hawato DAVIS Notice
DAVIS, David Te Hawato Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 21th February 2020. Aged 76. Loved Partner of Neil Colyer. Loved Father & Father in law of Nikki & David Roberts, and Nathan & Julie Davis. Much loved Poppa of Fox, Max, Rueben, Ezra & Zack. Great friend of former wife Lorraine. Loved Brother to Kara, Ngarui and KB. A service to celebrate Dave's life will be held on Monday 24th February 2020, at 1pm at the Chartwell Co-operating Church, Comries Road, Hamilton. Special thanks to the staff at Waikato Hospital & Waikato Hospice for their kind and loving care. All communications to the Davis family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 22, 2020
