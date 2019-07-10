|
WILLIAMS Dawn Hinehou Elaine Passed away peace- fully on Monday 8 July 2019; aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Beloved mother and mother- in-law of Christine and Desmond Coutts, Juliet and Innes Coutts, Marguerite Williams, Anthony and Robyn Williams, Michael Williams and Lucille Khornak, Jane and Steve Perkins, Paul and Grace Williams. Beloved grand- mother of Lance and Lana, Rhys and Annie, Grant and Caroline, Brent, Tim and Sarah, Lisa and Davie, Sarah and Luke, Selena and Aaron, Veronica and Carl, Jeremy and Becky, and the late Reuben, Deborah and Juan, Amy, Ben, Nicola, Ryan, Kate, Samuel, and Isaac. Beloved great grand- mother of Aliyah, Esmae, Ella, Austin and Isla. Her funeral service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave on Friday 12 July at 2.00pm. All correspondence for "The Williams Family", c/- P O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 10, 2019