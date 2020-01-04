|
VOLKNER Dawn Marie (nee Constable) On Wednesday 1st January 2020, after a short illness. Loved wife of the late Ken. Loving mum and mum-in-law to Andy and Roxy; Shayne and Kim; Debbie and Warwick. Nana to Damien, Jocelyn, Hayley, Dylan, Cary, and Matthew. Grandnana to Riley, Mila, Dom, and Allysa. "You fought hard Mum Rest now" A celebration of Dawn's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 11:00am to be followed by private cremation. All communications to: 'The Volkner Family', PO Box 7042, Tikipunga 0144.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 4, 2020