GEORGE Dawn Moya (nee Wilkinson) Peacefully at Kaikohe on 9th February, 2020. Dearly Beloved Wife of the late Kevin. Deeply Loved Mother and Mother in law of Annette and Richard Donaldson (both Dec), David and Tracy, Michael, Linda and Roger Drummond. Adored Nana of Kelly and Lachlan; Yvonne, Susan, and William; Nerissa, Andrea, and Erin; Elliot, Lee, Nina, and Reid. Dawn's service will be held in the Kaikohe Union Church, Clifford Street, Kaikohe on Tuesday 18th February, 2020 at 11:00 am. All communications to [email protected] Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 12, 2020