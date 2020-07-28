|
|
WILKINSON, Dawn Wilma Passed away in Whangarei, 19th July 2020. Beloved wife of the late John, loved mother of Lee, Royce (deceased), Julie and Keri, mother in law of Alan, Kath and Yoni. Proud Chacha of Johnny; Inkarri, Kusi and Mateo; Sarah and Dean Garton, Daniel, Caleb and Joseph, great grandmother of Ariella Dawn. A service for Dawn will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Saturday 1st August 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Wilkinson family c/- PO Box 3284, Onerahi, Whangarei, 0142.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 28, 2020