BOTICA Dean Graham 18.07.1967 ~ 08.09.2019 Tanya, Luke, Phoebe, Jose, Groz and family, Peta and Karrick would like to thank everyone for their kindness and expressions of sympathy in their recent loss of their beloved partner, father, son, brother and uncle. The floral tributes, cards, phone calls and baking was much appreciated as were the kind words from Dean's clients, workmates, school friends and those who travelled from Australia and Canada. "Thank you for your support".
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 30, 2019