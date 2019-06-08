Resources More Obituaries for Dene PRESTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dene "Sherriff" PRESTON

Notice PRESTON Dene "Sherriff" Robin, Korina, Clint and Renata would like to thank friends and neighbours for the expressions of love, sympathy and support given through messages, cards, koha, food and phone calls. A special thank you again to Kerikeri Hospice Staff for their care of Dene and also to the Mid North Rifle and Pistol Club and the Fire Brigade members for helping to make a day to remember, which Dene would have loved, you all did him proud. Thanks ToeJoe for your building skills and Squires Funeral Services for your loving care but with so many to thank through this sad time please take this as a personal message to you all. Published in The Northern Advocate on June 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices