Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Maungakaramea Sports Club
1942 - 2020
DEEMING, Dennis 13.01.1942~30.06.2020 Eldest son of Dick and Edna. Husband and mate of Shelley. Father and mentor of Carla and Mark. Treasured brother of the late Kevin Deeming and Dian, Suzanne Gillingham and Ian. Respected brother in law of Kerry Carati, Brett and Robyn Price, Jack and Ainslee Price, and loved uncle of a raft of nieces and nephews. "Softly the leaves of memory fall, gently we gather and treasure them all." Family service followed by wake for all at Maungakaramea Sports Club 3pm Friday 3rd July. All invited to share refreshments and memories.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 2, 2020
