BRAME, Dennis Edward Passed away peacefully 20th September 2020 at Jane Mander Retirement Village Hospital, Kamo, aged 82 years. Late of Te Atatu Peninsular and Whangaparoa. Most treasured and dearly loved husband of Janice (nee Gillard) for 59 years. Amazing and dearly loved father of the late Terry Dennis and the late Denise Shirley. 2nd son of the late Frances and Jack Brame and son-in-law of the late Doreen and Donald Gillard. Many thanks to family and friends who helped and loved throughout his illness. Also the awesome Drs, nurses and staff at Jane Mander Hospital, you all treated him with dignity and wonderful care. Many thanks. You are invited to join us in the chapel at Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Thursday 24th September 2020, to celebrate his life and say farewell, followed by private cremation. "God bless you darling, you were one of the best ever. Sleep peacefully until we meet again my special angel" Please no flowers. If you would like to make a donation to the Northland Rescue Helicopter PO Box 8011, Whangarei 0145, it would be appreciated. All communications to the "Brame Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 22, 2020