|
|
HEWETSON, Dennis.[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Passed away suddenly on 27 December 2019 at Omamari Beach. Beloved husband of Denise and the late Lee, and cherished father of Danya and Hamish, Traan and Reuben, Mark and Megan, Melanie and Jay and grandfather of Indie, Matai, Rocco and Monty, Cooper, Mila, Koby and Harper. Dearly loved son of Betty and the late Ken. Treasured brother, fishing mate, and friend of Barry, Terry and Sandra, Jenni and Steve and the late Lynley. Much loved uncle of Mathew and Olivia, Shaun and Mary, Sian and Scott, Megan and Jarrad, Ben and Natalie, and Anstey and Levi. He was kind, selfless and caring, we will all miss him greatly.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 31, 2019