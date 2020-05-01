Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis CROMPTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis John CROMPTON

Add a Memory
Dennis John CROMPTON Notice
CROMPTON Dennis John Sadly, passed away on the 28th April 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved husband of the late Yvonne Jean. Exceptional dad of Michelle, Jacqui and Neville. Proud poppa of Alyssa, Isla, Cooper, Cruze and Ryden. The family wish to thank the staff of Jane Mander Retirement Village for their care and support, especially LaToya Brownlee. Due to current government restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of Dennis's life will be held at a later date, details to be confirmed. All communications to the Crompton family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -