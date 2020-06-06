|
|
CROMPTON Dennis John Sadly passed away 28th April, aged 77 years. A service honouring the life of Dennis will be held at Christ Church (Anglican Church) cnr Kamo and Mill Roads, Regent, Whangarei at 1pm on Friday 12th, June 2020 followed by private cremation. Due to the current limits on the number permitted to attend funeral services during COVID-19 restrictions, anyone wishing to attend will need to register their interest at [email protected] com, you will receive an acknowledgement followed by confirmation of your place, restrictions permitting. Dennis' family apologise in advance if anyone wishing to attend his funeral is not able to due to the restrictions. Should circumstances change a further notice will be printed. This service will be live streamed and available on www.facebook.com/ whangareianglican
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 6, 2020