RANDELL, Dennis John It is with great sadness to announce that Dennis passed away on 19 November 2020 at the family bach, Glinks Gully, aged 56. Dearly loved husband of Andrea, loved son of Milton and the late Merle (Harnett), loved stepson of Sylvia, cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the late Wayne, Sharon, Kirsty, Ashley & Jemma, Lisa, Rex, Hunter & Nico Zwaans, Nigel, Donna, Regan & Cameron. Son-in-law of Peter and Julie Pickering, brother-in-law and uncle of Mark, Antoinette, Scott, Karah & Mikki, Kay, Dean, Michael (Georgie) & Cameron Ludgate, John, Jo, Jayden, Josh and special "Fred" to Jorja. A service for Dennis was held on Wednesday 25 November. Special thanks to Mike & Nan, Kim & Viv, Te Kopuru Fire Brigade and St. John Ambulance for doing all you could to save our dear Dennis. "your final boarding call" Reunited with your past loved ones. You will leave a huge hole in our lives. Rest and be at peace. Communications to 17 Marine Drive, RD1, Dargaville 0371.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 28, 2020