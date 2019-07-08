|
|
MATSON Denzil Marie (nee Curtis) (nee Loveday, nee Poulsen) Sadly passed away as a result of a short illness; aged 70 years. Beloved wife of Jeff Matson. Much loved mum of Debbie, Cyndee and Kristine, stepmum to Quentin and Anthony. Proud Gran to Charlotte and Brianna; Luka and Alex; Emma and Kate. A private family service for Denzil will be held on Tuesday, 9th July 2019; followed by a celebration of her life at the Kensington Bowling Club, 9 Huapai St, Kensing- ton, Whangarei at 2.30pm. All communications to Denzil's Family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 8, 2019