Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Requiem Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Whangarei
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for der van
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

der SLUIS Bosilka (Bessie) van

Add a Memory
der SLUIS Bosilka (Bessie) van Notice
van der SLUIS Bosilka (Bessie) On 24th December 2019 at Whangarei Hospital; aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Ton. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Yvonne and Bruce, Tony and Kerry, Anne-Marie and Charles, Paul and Gayle, Monique and John. Loved grand- mother of Craig, Mark, and Toni- Anne; Mikayla; Dylan, Brooke, Hailee, and Liam; Simon and Seb; Esther, Fletcher, and Matthew. Great grandmother of Soleil, Daniel, and Imogen. "Sleep peacefully" Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance of Park Ave) Kensington, Whangarei at 1pm on Monday 30th December 2019 followed by interment at Mt. Wesley Cemetery, Dargaville. All communications to the van der Sluis Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of der's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -