|
|
van der SLUIS Bosilka (Bessie) On 24th December 2019 at Whangarei Hospital; aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Ton. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Yvonne and Bruce, Tony and Kerry, Anne-Marie and Charles, Paul and Gayle, Monique and John. Loved grand- mother of Craig, Mark, and Toni- Anne; Mikayla; Dylan, Brooke, Hailee, and Liam; Simon and Seb; Esther, Fletcher, and Matthew. Great grandmother of Soleil, Daniel, and Imogen. "Sleep peacefully" Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance of Park Ave) Kensington, Whangarei at 1pm on Monday 30th December 2019 followed by interment at Mt. Wesley Cemetery, Dargaville. All communications to the van der Sluis Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 27, 2019