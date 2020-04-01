|
VAN DER VEEKEN Cornelius Hendrik (Kees) Passed away peacefully at Merrivale Care Home on 27th March 2020, aged 86 years. Much loved and will be very much missed by his wife and best friend, Willy, and loved and respected by all their family and friends. Forever in our hearts. The family wish to thank the most amazing staff at Merrivale Care for their utmost support and dedication to the wonderful care Kees received for the last 6 months and to Dr Sue Ward, Kevin and all the other amazing staff and volunteers at North Haven Hospice for their support and care. Due to current government restrictions on gatherings, a private cremation has been held. All communications to "The Van Der Veekenfamily", C/- P. O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 1, 2020