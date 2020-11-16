Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals
entrance 17 Western Hills Drive
Whau Valley, Whangarei
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dereck WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dereck Graham WRIGHT

Add a Memory
Dereck Graham WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, Dereck Graham Peacefully, passed away on the 14th November 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved husband of Flordeliz. Loved father of Angela, Karen, Allan, and Elaine. Treasured grandad and great grandad. Beloved brother of Brett and Carole, uncle to Dianne and sons. A service for Dereck will be held at The Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am, Wednesday 18th November 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Wright" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dereck's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -