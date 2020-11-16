|
|
WRIGHT, Dereck Graham Peacefully, passed away on the 14th November 2020, aged 77 years. Much loved husband of Flordeliz. Loved father of Angela, Karen, Allan, and Elaine. Treasured grandad and great grandad. Beloved brother of Brett and Carole, uncle to Dianne and sons. A service for Dereck will be held at The Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am, Wednesday 18th November 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Wright" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 16, 2020