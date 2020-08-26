|
RAYNER, Derek Valentine (Chick) Passed away suddenly and peacefully, aged 90 years, on August 17th 2020. Dearly beloved husband of the late Beverley. Loved father of Terry and Alan, father in law to Sue and Anne. Cherished grandfather of Tim, Katie, Emily, and great-grandfather of Blake, Sam and Connor. Chick was a well known and respected identity in Whangarei through his work at Bond & Bond and in his involvment in the rugby circle, both playing and refereeing. Privately cremated. Loved by all and sadly missed.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 26, 2020