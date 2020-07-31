|
GRAY; Desmond Ian 07-08-1929 to 30-07-2020 At home surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of the late June. Loved and admired father to Ian and Maree, grandfather to Petra and Elle. Loving partner to Chris, loved step-dad to Tina, Lisa, Kerry, and their families. His cheeky humour will be sadly missed. A service will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei, on Saturday 1st August 2020 at 12:30 pm. All communications to 'The Gray Family,' C/-PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 31, 2020