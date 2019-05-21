|
|
MCLEAN Desmond Ross Passed away peace- fully at Kamo Home on Thursday, 16 May 2019. Much loved husband of Betty (deceased), brother of Joan (deceased), brother- in-law of June and Jack (deceased), Don and Gill (both deceased), Ann and Mike and family. Loved Dad of Gayle and David, Ross and Jackie, David and Sandra, Glenn and Nang. Much loved Poppy of Laurel and Leigh, Michael and Hollie, and Zuleika. Great Pop of Shelby and Liam. A Graveside Service will be held at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Maunu at 1.30pm on Friday 24th May 2019. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Desmond, donations sent to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144 would be appreciated
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 21, 2019