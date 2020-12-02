|
|
PRICE, Diane Shirley Passed away peacefully at Merrivale Rest home on 30 November aged 75 years. Treasured Mum and Mother in Law of Kathleen and Terry, and Paul (deceased). Proud Nana to Cody, Lacy, Harley, and Troy. Great Nana to Harper, Crusae, and Abel. Loved sister and sister in law to Chris and Shona, Wayne and Pam, Sonny (deceased), Theresa and Peter (deceased). Mum… I will miss you so much and already do, "There are no good- byes, wherever you are you will always be in my heart" A service for Diane will be held in the Chapel of Maunu Crematorium, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2:30 pm on Thursday 3rd December 2020. All communications to The Price Family c/-PO Box 8043 Kensington Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 2, 2020