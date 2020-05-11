|
RUSK Dianne Wendy (known as Wendy Hodgson) Peacefully passed away after a long illness on the 7th May 2020, aged 63 years. Beloved wife of Sam, mother of Dyarna and Mary-Jayne, mother in law to Rhyan and much loved nanny to Oliver and Ruby. A private cremation will be held due to covid restrictions, followed by a memorial at a later date. The family wish to thank the wonderful staff at Morris & Morris. All communications to the "Hodgson" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 11, 2020