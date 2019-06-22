|
|
BUCKLAND Donah Marguerite Passed away peacefully on June 17th at Kerikeri Retirement Village surrounded by her loving family, aged 88. Loved "Mother Bear" of Dianne and Bill Becroft, Sharon Klinac, Wayne and Beverley, Rhonda and Alfie Jurisich, Bruce, Craig and Lucia Aprea. Much loved Nana Donah to her 21 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.An interment service will be held at the Kerikeri Public Cemetery on Saturday June 29 at 1pm followed by a celebration of her life at the Cornerstone Church, Kerikeri. All communications to Wayne Buckland, PO Box 111, Ruakaka 0151.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 22, 2019