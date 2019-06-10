|
|
DRAFFIN Donald Allister DRAFFIN Annie Evelyn (Anne) Passed away on Thursday 6 June and Sunday 9 June 2019. Much loved Mum and Dad of Trevor, Edna and John, Neville, Alan and Paula. Devoted Grandma and Grandad of Jordan, Sarah and Chris, Mellisa, and Nick. A celebration of Don and Anne's lives will be held at Mangakahia Sports Complex, Poroti on Friday at 1.00pm. "As with their love in life, they now rest together in peace" All communications to: "The Draffin Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate from June 10 to June 12, 2019