SUTHERLAND Donald Charles (Don) Born 17th February 1931 passed away peacefully at home 7th July 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Much loved father and father in law of Diane and Jim Bamber, Trevor (deceased), Grant and Sandra. Special Poppa of Regan, Craig, Sheri, Jeremy, Brad, Jamie, Michael, Luke, Jared, and Olivia. Proud Great Poppa of his great grandchildren. Loved brother of Colin and Moya (deceased), Wallace and Val. A celebration of Don's life will be held at the graveside service at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 10:30am tomorrow Thursday 11th July 2019. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the Sutherland Family PO Box 517, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 10, 2019
