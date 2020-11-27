Home

Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Service
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas Church
Church Street
Kawakawa
View Map
PAUL, Donald Frederick 13 September 1936 - 25 November 2020. Passed at his home surrounded by his wife of 57 plus years, Margaret, son Wayne and daughter Joanne. Loved father-in-law of Louise and Kerry respectively. Grandpa of Thomas, Pamela, Samantha and James. Grandpoppa of Tabitha, Walter and Braxton. Don is lying at his home in Kawakawa. Family and friend are welcome to visit. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at St Thomas Church, Church Street Kawakawa, tomorrow, Saturday 28th November 2020 at 11am. Followed by burial in the Kawakawa Public Cemetery. All communications to (09) 404 0246 Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 27, 2020
