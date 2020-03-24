|
BUCHANAN Donald Gordon (Don) Died March 22nd 2020, aged 91 years. Don was a passionate saxophonist, talented musician and an enthusiastic tennis player. He loved good food and wine and enjoyed nothing more than a swim at the beach, especially in the Bay of Islands and Whale Bay. Much loved partner and best friend of Heather, a very special and much loved member of the Wark and Hill whānau, loved late brother of Stu and brother-in-law of Jill (Christchurch). Special thanks to friends and family, staff at Cairnfield House and Whangarei Hospital for their care and support. Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be arranged at a later date. All communications to Heather Wark, PO Box 800, Whangarei, 0140. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050 Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144 would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Mar. 24, 2020