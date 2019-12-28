Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Hugh GREEN

Add a Memory
Donald Hugh GREEN Notice
GREEN Donald Hugh On Thursday 26th December 2019 in Whangarei. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and the late Maureen. Loved twin brother of Gwen, brother of Molly and the late Marie and Enoch. Loving father of Philip and Margaret. Special friend of Helen, Gregory, Vicki and Ann. A proud grand and great grandfather. Loved and respected brother-in-law of Judith and Clint Laurence and Elizabeth Brown. A private family service for Don has been held. All communications to the "Green Family" c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -