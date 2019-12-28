|
GREEN Donald Hugh On Thursday 26th December 2019 in Whangarei. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and the late Maureen. Loved twin brother of Gwen, brother of Molly and the late Marie and Enoch. Loving father of Philip and Margaret. Special friend of Helen, Gregory, Vicki and Ann. A proud grand and great grandfather. Loved and respected brother-in-law of Judith and Clint Laurence and Elizabeth Brown. A private family service for Don has been held. All communications to the "Green Family" c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 28, 2019