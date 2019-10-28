Home

WALKER Donald John Major The Salvation Army Passed away unexpectedly on the 26th October 2019; aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy. Loved father of Graeme, Jennifer, Kenneth, Peter and Pauleen and father in-law of Trindi, Richard, Catherine, Cheryl and Bryant. Amazing Grandad of Melissa, Elizabeth and Semi, Caleb and Anna, Sarah, Raquel, Samantha, Amelia, Kase, Catelin, Natasha, Benjamin, Jake, Emma, Brianna, Zarah, Shaar, Ryan and Ruby; and Great- Grandad of Ezekiel and Ifereimi A celebration of Donald's life will be held at The Salvation Army, 3-7 Aubrey Street, Whangarei at 11am on Wednesday 30th October 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 28, 2019
