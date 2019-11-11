Home

Dora Maria (nee Picone RUSSO Notice
RUSSO Dora Maria (nee Picone) Passed away peacefully at home on 9 November 2019, surrounded by friends and family. Dearly loved wife of the late Vincenzo. Very much loved by all her family, friends and everyone who made her acquaintance. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Dora at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, (entrance off Park Ave), Kensington, Whangarei at 10am on Saturday, 23 November 2019; funeral then leaving for Maunu Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Dora, donations sent to North Haven Hospice, P.O. Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144 would be appreciated. All communications to the Russo Family , c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 11, 2019
