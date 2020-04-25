Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen ALEXANDER

Add a Memory
Doreen ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER Doreen (QSM) Labour Party Life Member Slipped away from us 20th April 2020. The last generation of life members. Mary Meiklejohn, Olive Shepheard, Venie Moselen and now Doreen Alexander. For almost 60 years you supported the Whangarei Sector of The Labour Party. Doreen, I know The Labour Party appreciated your many years of fundraising, electioneering and comradery. I have enjoyed your acquaintance and friendship over the past 30+ years and it was a privelege, for me personally, to have attended your 100th Birthday Celebrations in June 2019. On that day a lot of memories were recalled and stories were told of your "Social Democratic" efforts with The Labour Party, your sporting achievements and your commitment to the Whangarei Community. Your QSM was well deserved!!! We salute your efforts and hold memories of you within our hearts. From; Your Social Democratic Comrade - Kevin Grose. Our condolences to Graham, Sherryl and families.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -