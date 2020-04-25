|
ALEXANDER Doreen (QSM) Labour Party Life Member Slipped away from us 20th April 2020. The last generation of life members. Mary Meiklejohn, Olive Shepheard, Venie Moselen and now Doreen Alexander. For almost 60 years you supported the Whangarei Sector of The Labour Party. Doreen, I know The Labour Party appreciated your many years of fundraising, electioneering and comradery. I have enjoyed your acquaintance and friendship over the past 30+ years and it was a privelege, for me personally, to have attended your 100th Birthday Celebrations in June 2019. On that day a lot of memories were recalled and stories were told of your "Social Democratic" efforts with The Labour Party, your sporting achievements and your commitment to the Whangarei Community. Your QSM was well deserved!!! We salute your efforts and hold memories of you within our hearts. From; Your Social Democratic Comrade - Kevin Grose. Our condolences to Graham, Sherryl and families.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 25, 2020