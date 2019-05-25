|
|
MOONEY Doreen Lillian Peacefully passed away in her sleep on the 23rd May 2019; aged 95. Beloved mother of Peter (deceased), Jill, Jefferis, Christopher and Karen. Grand- mother of Shane, Dene, Lynda and their families; and also Chloe. The family wish to sincerely thank all the staff and personnel from Ward 12, Whangarei Hospital, who were involved in Doreen's care. A service will be held for Doreen at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2.30pm on Thursday 30th May 2019. In lieu of flowers it would be apprec- iated if donations are made direct to: North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Whangarei, 0144. All communications to the Mooney family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 25, 2019