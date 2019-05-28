|
|
MOONEY Doreen Lillian 22.03.1924 ~ 23.05.2019 Dearly loved wife of Dick (deceased). Beloved mother of Peter (deceased), Jill, Jefferis, Christopher and Karen. Grand- mother of Shane, Dene, Lynda and their families; and cherished Nanna to Chloe. A service will be held for Doreen at the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 2.30pm on Thursday 30th May 2019. In lieu of flowers it would be apprec- iated if donations are made direct to: North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Whangarei 0144. All communications to the Mooney family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 28, 2019