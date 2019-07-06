Home

More Obituaries for Dorothy ADDISON
Dorothy ADDISON

Dorothy ADDISON Notice
ADDISON Dorothy Julia (Julie) (nee Draper) Passed away peace- fully on 3rd July 2019 at North Haven Hospice, Whangarei after a long illness. Much loved wife of John. Loved mother of Bruce and Angela; and grandmother to all her grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Saturday 13th July 2019. In lieu of flowers please send donations to North Haven Hospice, P.O. Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei. All communications to the Addison Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 6, 2019
