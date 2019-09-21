|
PALMER Dorothy Ann (Dot) (nee Peacock) On Thursday 19 September 2019 at Whangarei Hospital; aged 86. Loved and loving wife of the late Graeme Hall Palmer. Loved mother of Mark and Chrissy, Paul, Frances (Tauranga) and the late Andrew John. Amazing grand- mother of Kylie and Dave, Jason, Chelsea, Kieran, Regan and Matthew Gillett. Adored great grand- mother of Hughie, Mark and Oliver and Harry. Requiem Mass for Dot will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Ave), Kensington, Whangarei at 12noon Wednesday 25 September 2019; followed by private cremation. Communications to: "The Palmer Family", PO Box 4503, Kamo, Whangarei 0141.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 21, 2019