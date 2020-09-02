|
|
FOOT, Dorothy Grace (nee Pascoe) On 31 August 2020 in her 80th year. Surrounded by her family. Treasured Mother and Mother in Law of Jaime and Su, Marcus and Janine, Justin, Dorinda and Anthony. Grandmother to Jonelle, George, Louis, Henry, Chelsea, Phoebe and Lucy. Sister of Jim, George (deceased), Ruth and Judith. The service will be held at Whangarei Salvation Army Hall, 3 Aubrey St, Regent at 1.30pm on Thursday 3 September. Smart dark dress. No donations, just lots of flowers please. Thank you to the nurses and doctor at Hibiscus Coast. M. Foot P.O. Box 735 Kumeu,0810 Auckland
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 2, 2020