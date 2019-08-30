|
JOHNSON Dorothy (nee Arnold) Passed away peace- fully at home in Australia. Beloved wife of the late Doug formerly of Reed St, Tikipunga. Sadly missed and remembered by all her family, Sue, Marion, Chris, Leo, Rose, Ian, Marina, Raewyn and all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great grandchild. A memorial service will be held on Monday 2 September at 1.00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 16 Reed Street, Tikipunga. All correspondence can be directed to [email protected] (JOB 14:13-15)
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 30, 2019