COSSAR Dorothy Joyce 19.04.1929~14.06.2019 Dearly loved wife of John for 65 years. Much loved mum of Margaret and Greg, Neil, Bruce and Rayleen, Helen and Greg. Loved nana of Ryan and Michelle, Campbell (deceased), Sara and Isaac, Kane and Romy, Kimberley and Bryce, Dominic, and Joshua. Great nana of six, with twins on their way. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Cairnfield House, Whangarei for their love and care of Mum. A service for Dorothy will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Tuesday 25 June 2019; followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be much appreciated to The Neurological Foundation of New Zealand, P O Box 110022, Auckland Hospital, Auckland 1148 or online at www.neurological. org.nz All communications to: "The Cossar Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 17, 2019