|
|
JOHNSON Dorothy Rose (Dot) On July 19 2019, peacefully in Jane Mander Rest Home, surrounded by her family. Very dear but expensive wife of the late Eric. Loving Mum and mother-in-law of Alan and Danuta, Lynette and Don, Pamela and Roly, Jackie (deceased) and Rae, Kerry and the late Max. Cherished Nana to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grand- children. A service for Dot will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, at 11:00am, on Tuesday, 23rd July 2019; followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery. Messages to the 'Johnson Family', c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 22, 2019