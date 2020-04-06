|
|
WEST Dorothy Vida As the sun was rising; peacefully on 4th April 2020 at Whangarei Hospital; aged 102 years young. Recipient of the 1977 Queens Silver Jubilee Medal. Loved wife of the late Charlie. Loved and adored mother and mother in law of Brian and Carolyn. Special and loved grandma of Anthony and Alisha, Michelle, and Rachel and Josh. Long time resident of Jane Mander Retirement Village. Special thanks for the love and friendship to Dorothy by all the staff at Jane Mander. Special thanks also to the staff of Ward 15 at Whangarei Hospital for their tender care of Dorothy. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation is being held with a memorial service to be held at a later date. All communications to The West Family, C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 6, 2020