Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Dorothy Vida WEST

Dorothy Vida WEST Notice
WEST Dorothy Vida A Memorial service to celebrate 103 years of Dorothy's life, held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Saturday 12th September 2020, at 11am. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes, please wear bright clothing because life must be celebrated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made direct to Northland St John's Ambulance, 43 Western Hills Drive, Kensington, Whangarei, 0112. All communications to the 'West Family 'C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 10, 2020
