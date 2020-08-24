Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Doug DEMPSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doug DEMPSTER

Add a Memory
Doug DEMPSTER Notice
DEMPSTER, Doug Passed away peacefully at Whangarei Hospital on 20th August 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband and sweetheart of Ngaere. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Karen, Rhys and Ains, Diana and Brent France. Loved and treasured Pop of Keisha, Josh, and Kaley. "Always loved and never forgotten." In accordance with Doug's wishes a private service has been held. All communications to the Dempster Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doug's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -