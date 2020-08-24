|
|
DEMPSTER, Doug Passed away peacefully at Whangarei Hospital on 20th August 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband and sweetheart of Ngaere. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Karen, Rhys and Ains, Diana and Brent France. Loved and treasured Pop of Keisha, Josh, and Kaley. "Always loved and never forgotten." In accordance with Doug's wishes a private service has been held. All communications to the Dempster Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 24, 2020