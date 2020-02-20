|
|
JOHNS Douglas Wynston 5.05.1935 ~ 20.02.2019 Now I am contented That my life it was worthwhile Knowing as I passed along the way I made somebody smile When you are walking down the street And you've got me on your mind I'm walking in your footsteps Only half a step behind And when you feel the gentle breeze Or wind upon your face That's me giving you a great big hug Or just a soft embrace So please don't be unhappy Just remember I'm out of sight Remember that I'm with you Every morning noon and night "Loved and greatly missed" Anne Rowan, Grant and Philippa Adrienne, Rob, Jordan and Jess David, Kelly, Cohon, and MacKenzie Boy and Henry
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 20, 2020