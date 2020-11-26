|
|
PLATT, Douglas Passed away peacefully on November 23rd 2020. Doug will be sadly missed by his son Les, his Grandchildren, Brian, Chris & Petrina, Craig & Olivia, David & Hannah and his Great Grandchildren Emma, James and Sophie. A Service to Celebrate Doug's life and to remember Elaine will be held on Saturday November 28th at 11:30am, in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave Whau Valley. All communication to Doug Platt's Family c/o Newberrys Funeral Home PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 26, 2020