Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dulcie McLAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dulcie Margaret McLAUGHLIN

Add a Memory
Dulcie Margaret McLAUGHLIN Notice
McLAUGHLIN Dulcie Margaret Passed away peace- fully after short illness on 13 August 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84. Much loved wife of the late Colin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Duncan and Judith, Virginia and Guy. Loved grandmother of Rebecca and Logan; Eliza and Emma. "A truly lovely lady now at peace and forever in our hearts". Messages to the McLaughlin Family c/- PO Box 31300 Christchurch 8444. A private cremation has been held at Dulcie's request. Selwyn District Funeral Services
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dulcie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.