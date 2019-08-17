|
McLAUGHLIN Dulcie Margaret Passed away peace- fully after short illness on 13 August 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84. Much loved wife of the late Colin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Duncan and Judith, Virginia and Guy. Loved grandmother of Rebecca and Logan; Eliza and Emma. "A truly lovely lady now at peace and forever in our hearts". Messages to the McLaughlin Family c/- PO Box 31300 Christchurch 8444. A private cremation has been held at Dulcie's request. Selwyn District Funeral Services
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 17, 2019