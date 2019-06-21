|
DALLAS Dusk On Wednesday 19 June 2019, peacefully at Jane Mander Retirement Village, Whangarei; in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of Keith for 65 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gil and Julie, Roland and Bic, Debe and Raymond, Neville and Linda. Loved and adored grandmother of her 11 grand- children and her 8 great grandchildren. "We have so many happy memories. You will be forever in our hearts" A service for Dusk will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Monday June 24 2019; followed by private cremation. Communications to: "The Dallas Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 21, 2019