|
|
WARD, Edgar Campbell Died Peacefully on 2nd September 2020 in his 93rd year. Dearly beloved husband of the late Ruth (n?e Prescott) Loving and cherished father and father in law of John & Julie Ward (Sale, Australia) Sandra & Jimmy Dorset (Perth, W.A.) Colleen & Garth Sweetman (Ashburton) Brenda & Tony Kivell (Waipu) Sheryl & Chris Chapman (Thames) Also much loved Granga and Ranga of Natalie, Adam and family, Alex, Amy and Isaac, Stephen, Carly and Mila, Caroline, Alan and family, Craig, Kylie and Caleb, Toni, Glenn and Libi, Vaughn, Nicky and family. Private Cremation at Edgar's request. Any communications to 24 Matatoki Road, RD1, Thames 3578
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 5, 2020