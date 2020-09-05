Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Campbell EDGAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Campbell Ward EDGAR

Add a Memory
Campbell Ward EDGAR Notice
WARD, Edgar Campbell Died Peacefully on 2nd September 2020 in his 93rd year. Dearly beloved husband of the late Ruth (n?e Prescott) Loving and cherished father and father in law of John & Julie Ward (Sale, Australia) Sandra & Jimmy Dorset (Perth, W.A.) Colleen & Garth Sweetman (Ashburton) Brenda & Tony Kivell (Waipu) Sheryl & Chris Chapman (Thames) Also much loved Granga and Ranga of Natalie, Adam and family, Alex, Amy and Isaac, Stephen, Carly and Mila, Caroline, Alan and family, Craig, Kylie and Caleb, Toni, Glenn and Libi, Vaughn, Nicky and family. Private Cremation at Edgar's request. Any communications to 24 Matatoki Road, RD1, Thames 3578
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Campbell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -