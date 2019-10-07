Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward McMILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Stuart (Ted) McMILLAN

Add a Memory
Edward Stuart (Ted) McMILLAN Notice
McMILLAN Edward Stuart (Ted) 1Bn.NZ Reg 351023 Malaya 8.01.1940 ~ 4.10.2019 Passed away on 4th October 2019. Son of Puke and Clara. Loved husband of Faye, father of Rachel, Simon and Larissa. Poppa of Arnica. Loved twin of William (Bill), brother of Kyra. "Gone, but not forgotten" Ted's service is at Morris & Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, Wednes- day 9th October at 10.30am; followed by interment at 1.30pm in the Maunu Returned Services Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. Communications to "McMillan Whanau" 102A Anzac Road, Morningside, Whangarei 0110.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.