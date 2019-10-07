|
|
McMILLAN Edward Stuart (Ted) 1Bn.NZ Reg 351023 Malaya 8.01.1940 ~ 4.10.2019 Passed away on 4th October 2019. Son of Puke and Clara. Loved husband of Faye, father of Rachel, Simon and Larissa. Poppa of Arnica. Loved twin of William (Bill), brother of Kyra. "Gone, but not forgotten" Ted's service is at Morris & Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, Wednes- day 9th October at 10.30am; followed by interment at 1.30pm in the Maunu Returned Services Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. Communications to "McMillan Whanau" 102A Anzac Road, Morningside, Whangarei 0110.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 7, 2019