Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Eileen Jocelyn (Jo O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR Eileen Jocelyn (Jo) Passed away on Saturday 4th January 2020; aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan. Much loved sister of Valmai. Greatly loved mother of Steve, Sean, and Cherie. Loved nana to her many grandchildren. A service for Jo will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home (entrance cnr Kamo Road & Moody Ave) Whangarei, at 2.00pm Tuesday 7th January 2020. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to the Northland Alzheimer's Society, PO Box 7027, Tikipunga 0144 would be appreciated. All communications to "The O'Connor Family" PO Box 5116 Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 6, 2020
