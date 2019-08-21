|
NORTH Eileen Maryon (nee Parrott) Born 07/10/1922, died at North Haven Hospice Whangarei surrounded by her family 18/08/2019. Loved wife of Monte (deceased). Special Mum of Monte Jnr, Ruth; Rodney, Glennis; Sue, Graham; Lance, Helen and Dean (deceased). Very much loved Nana North of her 23 Grandchildren and 33 great grand children. "A very special person loved by all her family, young and old, who never forgot a birthday. A very hard act to follow". A service to celebrate Eileens life will be held at the St Stephens Church, Church Street, Onerahi , on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 21, 2019